How to make your million-dollar retirement fund last
Plan for the unexpected, and work in a margin wide enough that even the worst case won’t keep you up at night
- Planning for a 30-year horizon in retirement provides a comfortable margin of safety, but requires one to stay invested in a 50/50 mix of stocks and bonds through good times and bad. ILLUSTRATION: PIXABAY
IMAGINE this: After decades of saving and investing, you’ve hit a milestone – S$1 million in your investment portfolio. Congratulations. You’ve done what most people only dream about.
But here’s the thing: the moment you stop working, a clock starts ticking. Every dollar you withdraw is a dollar that’s no longer compounding for you.
Take out too much, too fast, and you could outlive your money. Take out too little, and you’ll be penny-pinching through what should be your best years.
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