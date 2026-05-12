How to make your million-dollar retirement fund last

Plan for the unexpected, and work in a margin wide enough that even the worst case won’t keep you up at night

Planning for a 30-year horizon in retirement provides a comfortable margin of safety, but requires one to stay invested in a 50/50 mix of stocks and bonds through good times and bad. ILLUSTRATION: PIXABAY

IMAGINE this: After decades of saving and investing, you’ve hit a milestone – S$1 million in your investment portfolio. Congratulations. You’ve done what most people only dream about.

But here’s the thing: the moment you stop working, a clock starts ticking. Every dollar you withdraw is a dollar that’s no longer compounding for you.

Take out too much, too fast, and you could outlive your money. Take out too little, and you’ll be penny-pinching through what should be your best years.