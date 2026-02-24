The Business Times
CIO CORNER
How to stay invested – with safety gear

In markets, policy, positioning and earnings enable participation while buffering against shocks

    • The playbook for the first half of 2026 is straightforward: rebalance rather than de-risk, emphasise platform quality and insure the tail risks.
    Kelly Chia

    Published Tue, Feb 24, 2026 · 05:36 PM

    AFTER three consecutive years of double-digit gains for US equities till 2025, the first half of 2026 calls for investors to stay invested but to put on some safety gear.

    As we see it, there are two forms of PPE: On the factory floor, personal protective equipment reduces the risk of injury. In markets, policy, positioning and earnings serve a similar purpose – enabling participation while buffering against shocks.

    Policy looks steady enough to avoid a policy-induced downturn. Positioning is stretched, so the task is to rotate, not retreat. Earnings remain healthy, though dispersion is widening as artificial intelligence (AI) disruption separates the wheat from the chaff.

    CIO Corner

