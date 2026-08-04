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How a strong Singapore dollar can shape your investment strategy

The lesson is to have a diversified portfolio that balances currency considerations against long-term growth

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    • Singapore’s equity market continues to offer an attractive combination of income and potential value creation.
    • Singapore’s equity market continues to offer an attractive combination of income and potential value creation. PHOTO: TAY CHU YI, BT

    Tan Teck Leng

    Published Tue, Aug 4, 2026 · 05:39 PM

    FOR Singaporean investors, the long-term appreciation of the Singapore dollar has been an enduring trend, bringing both opportunities and challenges.

    A stronger currency boosts purchasing power for consumers, importers and travellers.

    For investors, however, it can reduce the Singdollar value of returns earned from overseas assets when foreign currencies weaken against the Singapore currency.

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