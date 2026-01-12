How to tap into the booming pre-IPO market

Access alone is no longer the differentiator; understanding structure, ownership and alignment can meaningfully shape outcomes

Pre-IPO investing has moved from a niche strategy to a core area of interest for investors seeking long-duration growth. PHOTO: FREEPIK

ACROSS global markets, companies are staying private for longer, prompting investors to also participate in their pre-initial public offer (IPO) journey.

Over the past two decades, the number of publicly listed companies worldwide has declined. Many of today’s most influential technology companies continue to raise multiple rounds of private funding long after they achieve global reach and meaningful revenues.

For investors, this has shifted where long-term value is created and how it can be accessed.