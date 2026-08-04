The Business Times
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Independent lender offers premium financing for buyers of high-net-worth insurance

Yuvarra’s loans are secured against the life insurance policy alone, not a client’s other assets

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Genevieve Cua

Genevieve Cua

Published Tue, Aug 4, 2026 · 06:26 PM
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    • Yuvarra chief executive Larry Ikard expects “continued double-digit growth” in demand for premium financing in the wealth markets of Hong Kong and Singapore.
    • Yuvarra chief executive Larry Ikard expects “continued double-digit growth” in demand for premium financing in the wealth markets of Hong Kong and Singapore. PHOTO: YUVARRA

    HIGH-NET-WORTH (HNW) individuals who wish to tap premium financing for a large insurance policy now have an alternative to a loan from their private bank.

    Yuvarra, an independent lender, has rolled out premium financing services in Hong Kong and Singapore, markets which chief executive Larry Ikard expects will be a “significant driver” of growth in the next 12 to 24 months.

    “Across the two markets, we are anticipating continued double-digit growth in demand for specialist premium financing and more sophisticated wealth-planning structures,” he said.

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