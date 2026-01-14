Insurance solutions for the wealthy see robust demand

High-net-worth insurance earnings are expected to rise in double digits over the next two to five years

Vincent Eck, Swiss Re’s head of key accounts and origination for Asia-Pacific ex-China), says "significantly larger" cases of traditional high-net-worth insurance products were placed in 2025. PHOTO: RENDY ARYANTO/VVS.SG

DEMAND for high-net-worth (HNW) insurance, a lucrative area for advisers and intermediaries, is rising, thanks to an increasingly mobile segment of wealthy clients and growing appetite for solutions to address wealth-transfer needs.

Vincent Eck, Swiss Re’s head of key accounts and origination for Asia-Pacific ex-China, said “significantly larger” cases of traditional HNW products such as whole life mortality were placed in 2025, both in sum assured and net amount at risk ceded to reinsurers, “increasing the importance of long-term capacity and underwriting support”.

Regular premiums have risen, he said, “with requested case size support reaching up to US$200 million to US$300 million per case”. This, he said, reinforces the need for reinsurers with strong balance sheets and large-case experience.