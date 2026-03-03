Investing in the future: AI, nuclear energy and space

Invest in what you know, but it doesn’t mean you should avoid new areas. Understand them and go where the fundamentals are sound

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off. SpaceX's valuation has soared from about US$200 billion in 2024 to today’s IPO estimate of around US$1.75 trillion. PHOTO: REUTERS

THE extreme complexity and widespread speculation in the financial markets today make it easy to lose sight of why markets exist in the first place – to allow capital to flow where it is needed and facilitate efficient allocation of resources.

In other words, the financial markets enable progress. This might sound like a textbook statement, but I believe keeping this principle in mind can help one become a better investor, especially when looking at growth opportunities.

After all, these are plays where one needs to look to the future – not to try to predict it, but to weigh possibilities and position oneself accordingly.