The Business Times
business-time-50
DIARY OF A PRIVATE INVESTOR

Investing in a K-shaped economy

As investors, we need to know which companies are thriving, and which ones are struggling

Summarise
google-preferred-sourceAdd BT as a preferred source
阅读简体中文版 (beta)
    • The global economy may be experiencing a K-shaped recovery, in which wealthier households drive consumer spending and the less wealthy struggle to survive.
    • The global economy may be experiencing a K-shaped recovery, in which wealthier households drive consumer spending and the less wealthy struggle to survive. PHOTO: BT FILE

    David Kuo

    Published Tue, Jul 21, 2026 · 05:01 PM

    THERE has been a lot of chatter about the K-shaped economy.

    A yawning gap exists between high earners who are spending and growing their wealth, and low-income households who have to live from hand to mouth.

    The K-shaped economy may also be evident at the corporate level, in which rich companies expand rapidly, while smaller businesses struggle to pay their bills.

    Diary of a Private InvestorEconomic growthInequality

    TRENDING NOW

    Tan Boon Liat Building is an industrial warehouse and showroom landmark located at the crossroads of Outram Road and Zion Road.

    Tan Boon Liat Building sold en bloc to Kingsford Group at lower reserve price of S$950 million

    Employees may grumble about long hours, difficult clients or demanding deadlines, but often the biggest push factor is how they are treated.

    What makes a good job? Feeling that you matter

    Weak sales at the two department stores dragged down group revenue, said Metro.

    Metro to close department stores in Paragon, Causeway Point after leases expire

    Bank of China has established a new channel for overseas institutions to access China’s bond market.

    Bank of China approved by MAS as a primary dealer

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More