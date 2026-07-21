Investing in a K-shaped economy

DIARY OF A PRIVATE INVESTOR

As investors, we need to know which companies are thriving, and which ones are struggling

The global economy may be experiencing a K-shaped recovery, in which wealthier households drive consumer spending and the less wealthy struggle to survive. PHOTO: BT FILE

THERE has been a lot of chatter about the K-shaped economy.

A yawning gap exists between high earners who are spending and growing their wealth, and low-income households who have to live from hand to mouth.

The K-shaped economy may also be evident at the corporate level, in which rich companies expand rapidly, while smaller businesses struggle to pay their bills.