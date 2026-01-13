Longevity barbell: How to balance cash flow certainty with transformative upside

As societies continue to age, the convergence of sectors including healthcare and housing will increasingly define where sustainable growth and long-term value creation emerge

The combined global sales of GLP-1 products Wegovy and Zepbound have risen more than 50 times since 2021 to US$13.3 billion in 2024. PHOTO: REUTERS

LONGEVITY has been a human ambition for millennia. What is new is its investability.

In the mid-2020s, we are at an inflection point: Science is moving from theory to application. Capital is forming around scalable platforms, and demographic ageing is a fact, not a forecast. In Asia, this combination turns longevity from a fringe curiosity into a core portfolio theme.

Here, a barbell strategy offers a balanced approach. On the defensive side sit near term, cash flow generators with clear demand and line-of-sight earnings. On the growth side sit longer dated, high-potential innovations that can transform healthcare and, over time, returns. This structure balances defensiveness and optionality, preserves discipline, and gives investors exposure to both the commercial present and the scientific future.