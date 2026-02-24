Manulife issues record US$300 million life policy for a single client

The sale reflects a nascent but growing use of insurance for legacy and succession planning among high-net-worth families

Benoit Meslet, CEO of Manulife Singapore, expects "double-digit growth" annually in the segment of high-net-worth insurance. PHOTO: MANULIFE

[SINGAPORE] Manulife Singapore has issued a US$300 million life insurance policy for a single client, in what may be the highest-value policy to date in Singapore and the region.

The sale reflects a nascent but growing use of insurance for legacy and succession planning among high-net-worth (HNW) families. The development is significant for the industry, where competition is keen for a slice of the lucrative HNW business.

This is occurring amid a massive intergenerational wealth transfer of an estimated US$5.8 trillion in the Asia-Pacific region, potentially opening up sizeable opportunities in financial services, including banking, wealth and tax advisory, and legal and trust services.