To navigate markets with clarity, cut through the noise

Investors who remain grounded in data, global in perspective, and disciplined in process will be best positioned to tackle the headwinds

Geopolitical uncertainty and policy noise are likely to persist, and portfolios must be built with resilience in mind. ILLUSTRATION: PIXABAY

CERTAINTY will be hard to come by in 2026. As we start the year, markets are being met with seemingly a new geopolitical or market-impacting development every day.

Amid these headlines, growing fears of an economic slowdown, and conjecture around artificial intelligence, it is understandable for investors to want to seek perceived safety in “cheap” investments or laggards. But it is our view that investors should remain in high-quality investments.

As a CIO team, our job is to understand what is signal and what is noise, and ensure the portfolios we manage reflect our highest-conviction views that balance growth with risk management. But how do we do this in a world of uncertainty? How can we position portfolios to be prepared for the unexpected? Where can investors find opportunities that are not already appreciated by the marketplace?