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INSIGHTS FROM CFA SOCIETY SINGAPORE

The rally, fragile truce and the anxiety beneath

Permanent uncertainty, amplified by permanent commentary, makes disciplined decision making more important

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    • Broader financial markets have not reacted with panic after the US and Iran resumed attacks.
    • Broader financial markets have not reacted with panic after the US and Iran resumed attacks. PHOTO: EPA
    Chez Anbu

    Chez Anbu

    Published Tue, Jul 14, 2026 · 03:09 PM

    MARKETS rallied through much of the US-Iran conflict. Now, the truce between the United States and Iran is looking less like peace and more like a pause between strikes.

    Attacks have resumed. Both sides are testing each other’s limits and the Strait of Hormuz remains the market’s most obvious pressure point.

    Yet, despite the geopolitical tension and volatility in energy markets, broader financial markets have not reacted with the kind of sustained panic one might expect.

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