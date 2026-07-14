The rally, fragile truce and the anxiety beneath

INSIGHTS FROM CFA SOCIETY SINGAPORE

Permanent uncertainty, amplified by permanent commentary, makes disciplined decision making more important

Broader financial markets have not reacted with panic after the US and Iran resumed attacks. PHOTO: EPA

MARKETS rallied through much of the US-Iran conflict. Now, the truce between the United States and Iran is looking less like peace and more like a pause between strikes.

Attacks have resumed. Both sides are testing each other’s limits and the Strait of Hormuz remains the market’s most obvious pressure point.

Yet, despite the geopolitical tension and volatility in energy markets, broader financial markets have not reacted with the kind of sustained panic one might expect.