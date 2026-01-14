Rising appetite for high-net-worth insurance, even among the mass affluent

While this expands the traditional audience for HNW insurance, it also underscores the need for needs-based and suitability advice

Carlton Crabbe, chief executive of Capital for Life, says the firm's survey of demand for indexed universal life plans finds a significant gap in advice, which is a "clear opportunity". PHOTO: CAPITAL FOR LIFE

HIGH-net-worth (HNW) insurance is typically pitched at wealthy clients with assets of well over US$1 million. But a new study by Capital for Life, an international insurance advisory firm, has found that the majority of enquiries (78 per cent) for indexed universal life (IUL) policies has come from those with net worth of less than US$500,000.

Interest among the mass affluent, however, may be a double-edged sword. While it expands the traditional audience for HNW insurance, it also underscores the need for needs-based and suitability advice.

In fact, Capital for Life also found that 84 per cent of enquirers had no advice, and 64 per cent aimed to make a decision within 90 days.