The Business Times
A SMART LOOK AT INVESTING
·
SUBSCRIBERS

The SaaS apocalyse: When fear does the thinking

Summarise
google-preferred-sourceAdd BT as a preferred source
    • As investors, we should always ask: Are we reacting to what has happened, or to what we fear might happen?
    • As investors, we should always ask: Are we reacting to what has happened, or to what we fear might happen? PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

    Chin Hui Leong

    Published Tue, Feb 10, 2026 · 04:41 PM

    THE stock market can’t make up its mind. On the one hand, it is fretting over the hundreds of billions of dollars being spent on artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure.

    Tech giants such as Amazon, Alphabet, Meta Platforms and Microsoft have collectively earmarked more than US$600 billion in capital expenditure for 2026 alone, a figure that comfortably surpasses Singapore’s entire gross domestic product.

    Investors are asking: Will all this spending ever pay off?

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    A smart look at investingSoftwareArtificial Intelligence

    Share with us your feedback on BT's products and services

    Feedback
    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More