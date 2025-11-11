Seeking portfolio resilience amid structural shifts in markets

It’s all about managing risk effectively, maintaining diversification and staying invested through different market cycles

DEVELOPMENTS in recent years are raising profound questions on how to build resilient portfolios that can achieve steady returns through all seasons. This is the first of a series, Asia Wealth in Sight.

For decades a balanced 60-40 portfolio (60 per cent equities, 40 per cent bonds) served long-term investors well. Equities were the growth asset and bonds were the ballast, providing long-term stability and a steady income. Such is the essence of diversification – blending assets that together help smooth out volatility and achieve the optimal return per unit of risk.

But recent macro developments are seen to herald structural shifts in markets, how assets behave and their correlations with one another. No one doubts that diversification is necessary. But how well can the 60-40 allocation cushion you against the worst market shocks? More to the point, what does it take to build a resilient portfolio?

Eugene Puar, Standard Chartered head of wealth solutions (Singapore, Asean and South Asia), said: “A resilient portfolio is one that can endure short-term market turbulence while remaining focused on long-term goals. It’s not about avoiding losses at all costs, but about managing risk effectively, maintaining diversification and staying invested through different market cycles.

“The foundation of a resilient portfolio really comes down to structure and discipline… It starts with getting the basics right – a well diversified portfolio that reflects long-term goals and risk tolerance.” A strategic asset allocation serves as the anchor, he said, and provides “a strong base that can withstand volatility and deliver consistent risk-adjusted returns”.

Standard Chartered’s Eugene Puar believes the foundation of a resilient portfolio really comes down to structure and discipline. PHOTO: STANDARD CHARTERED

It helps to refresh ourselves on the watershed year which was 2022. Historically stocks and bonds moved in opposite directions, and their combination was rewarding for long-term investors. A regular investment into a strategic foundation portfolio did not get the best of stock returns, but neither did investors suffer the worst drawdowns.

But then 2022 happened, when for the first time in decades, stocks and bonds fell substantially and in tandem. The S&P 500 dropped by 18 per cent, and depending on the fixed income index you looked at, bonds fell also by double digits. Losses on a 60-40 portfolio were estimated at 16 to 17 per cent.

On the face of it, one may be tempted to dismiss 2022 as a one-off event, when a convergence of macro developments created a so-called perfect storm: The US Federal Reserve hiked interest rates aggressively between 2022 and 2023. Inflation rose steeply and the geopolitical crises also caused volatility to spike.

Challenges to long-held assumptions

Since then stock markets have been on a tear, and not just in the US. Still, some key developments are challenging long-held assumptions on markets and portfolios. Here are some of them: