Should you still buy stocks at market highs?

Instead of chasing the next hot tip, focus on your priorities and stay true to your goals

    • The Straits Times Index is off to a strong start this year, surpassing 4,700 for the first time. PHOTO: TAY CHU YI, BT

    Chin Hui Leong

    Published Tue, Jan 13, 2026 · 05:20 PM

    THIS is a common question at the beginning of a year: Should you still buy stocks? In particular, what stock should you buy?

    In 2026, these questions carry extra weight. The Straits Times Index (STI) is off to a strong start, surpassing the 4,700 level for the first time. Record highs have a way of making even simple decisions seem stressful.

    On this note, I would reframe the question entirely. It’s not what you should buy, but what you need. This simple shift in focus matters.

