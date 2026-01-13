Should you still buy stocks at market highs?

Instead of chasing the next hot tip, focus on your priorities and stay true to your goals

The Straits Times Index is off to a strong start this year, surpassing 4,700 for the first time. PHOTO: TAY CHU YI, BT

THIS is a common question at the beginning of a year: Should you still buy stocks? In particular, what stock should you buy?

In 2026, these questions carry extra weight. The Straits Times Index (STI) is off to a strong start, surpassing the 4,700 level for the first time. Record highs have a way of making even simple decisions seem stressful.

On this note, I would reframe the question entirely. It’s not what you should buy, but what you need. This simple shift in focus matters.