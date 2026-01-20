The Business Times
Stable income opportunities in Sing dollar bonds

They offer resiliency, underpinned by a solid issuer base and a durable economy

    • While trade tensions and slowing global growth rattled markets elsewhere, SGD bonds offered resiliency, underpinned by solid issuer base and a durable economy. IMAGE: PIXABAY

    Colin Low

    Published Tue, Jan 20, 2026 · 04:15 PM

    2025 WAS a year that tested – and proved – the resilience of the Singapore dollar bond market. The year opened with benchmark rates at a brief high in January. Yet, as the months unfolded, rates began a steady descent, largely in step with major developed-market central banks.

    The Sora Overnight Indexed Swap (Sora-OIS) curve mirrored this trend, slipping lower in a measured fashion, led by a sharp decline in short-term yields. Six-month Sora fell by nearly 150 basis points, while the 10-year dipped around 50 basis points, leaving the curve noticeably steeper by year-end.

    Domestic government bonds followed a similar rhythm. Six-month Singapore Treasury Bill yields dropped sharply, while five and 10-year SGS (Singapore Government Securities) yields eased more gradually. To illustrate, the six-month T-bill yield tumbled roughly 140 basis points, while the 10-year slipped about 70 basis points.

    Investing Globally & ProfitablyBonds

