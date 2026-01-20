Stable income opportunities in Singdollar bonds

They offer resilience, underpinned by a solid issuer base and a durable economy

Issuance in Singdollar bonds remained robust in 2025. Issuers were quick to respond when benchmark rates fell, seizing the opportunity to refinance and secure funding. IMAGE: PIXABAY

LAST year tested – and proved – the resilience of the Singapore dollar bond market. The year 2025 opened with benchmark rates at a brief high. As the months unfolded, rates began a steady descent, largely in step with major developed-market central banks.

The Singapore Overnight Rate Average (Sora) Overnight Indexed Swap curve mirrored this trend, slipping lower in a measured fashion, led by a sharp decline in short-term yields.

Six-month Sora fell by nearly 150 basis points, while the 10-year dipped around 50 basis points, leaving the curve noticeably steeper by year-end.