Stay nimble to expect the unexpected

With cash, we can easily position our portfolios to capture opportunities as and when they arise

Summarise
    • Protests against Donald Trump in Greenland. The Trump administration says it wants to take the territory "one way or another" before China or Russia does. PHOTO: NYTIMES

    David Kuo

    Published Tue, Jan 20, 2026 · 03:55 PM

    NOTHING surprises me anymore. Never in a million years could I have imagined the kidnapping of a foreign leader by American troops in full view of the world. Audacious doesn’t even begin to describe what happened.

    Nobody had any idea that the US would dare to invade another sovereign state and seize its president. What we can probably say, however, is that we should not be entirely surprised that US President Donald Trump has “taken” his Venezuelan counterpart Nicolas Maduro by force to America to face trial.

    The Trump administration has demonstrated that it is capable of just about anything, regardless of its legality. What is also not surprising is that the US will justify its actions in the name of national security. It is using the same argument for wanting to annex Greenland. The Trump administration has said that it wants to take Greenland “one way or another” before China or Russia does.

    Diary of a Private Investor

