As the stock market grows bigger, our heads shouldn’t

A SMART LOOK AT INVESTING

A rising stock price which is not backed by a growing business will eventually head south

While the Straits Times Index has maintained its momentum, a rising stock price should not lull investors into not doing their homework. PHOTO: BT FILE

SINGAPORE’s Straits Times Index (STI) climbed to new highs last Monday (Jul 6), and proceeded to set new record highs for five consecutive days.

As at Friday, the index has broken past the 5,400 mark, and is a whisker away from 5,500.

Along with the rise, shares of the banking trio of DBS, OCBC and UOB have also reached their own highs as the index marches upward.