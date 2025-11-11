The stock market will eventually fall. Here are your options

Your success isn’t measured against the market or your neighbour’s portfolio; it’s measured against your own goals

The risk of a stock market decline is real. Singapore's STI has experienced falls of 10% or more in eight out of every 10 years. PHOTO: TAY CHU YI, BT

AS AT last Friday (Nov 7), the Nasdaq Composite Index sits 4 per cent off its all-time high while the broader S&P 500 hovers 3 per cent below its peak. In contrast, Singapore’s Straits Times Index (STI) broke past 4,500 to close at a record high, diverging from its US counterparts.

Despite the different fortunes, the same anxiety grips investors on both sides of the Pacific.

Those already invested worry that a correction lurks around the corner, threatening their gains. Meanwhile, those sitting on the sidelines share identical concerns: Why invest at near-record highs if prices will inevitably fall?