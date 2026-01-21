Strides in governance could help Asian markets challenge US exceptionalism

But the US’ strength lies in its edge in corporate governance – investors enjoy legal clarity, shareholder empowerment and deep, liquid capital markets

Traders at Hana Bank in Seoul, South Korea. The country's efforts to improve governance through its Corporate Value-Up Programme has yielded results; the South Korea Value-Up Index recorded an 89.4% gain at end-2025. PHOTO: EPA

AT THIS time in 2025, optimism reigned over the concept of US exceptionalism, the notion that the US is unique and hence is expected to generate outsized returns.

But as the year wore on, that narrative lost steam.

Where does US exceptionalism stand today? The concept is far from dead, based on the many opinions and strategy reports that come my way.