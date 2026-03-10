The subtle art of not selling stocks

Discipline doesn’t start at the point of buying; it happens long before

Having "not-selling" as a default mindset forces investors to ask better questions before buying a stock, says the writer. PHOTO: BT FILE

MY CO-FOUNDER, David Kuo, has an investing rule that some of you may find peculiar: He never sells any stock he buys.

There are no exceptions or escape clauses. David didn’t sell when the Covid-19 pandemic spread across the world six years ago. He didn’t sell when US President Donald Trump announced the “Liberation Day” tariffs last year. And you can be sure that he isn’t selling as the stock market tumbled on Monday (Mar 9) amid an oil price hike.

In simple terms, he buys, and he holds; that’s it, and that’s all.