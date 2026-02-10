Supertrends to boost portfolios over the next five years

These structural shifts are already rapidly unfolding and will continue to play out

Geo-economic shifts, the emergence of game-changing technology and demographic shifts are clouding visibility over the next half-decade. IMAGE: PIXABAY

THE first five weeks of 2026 raced by like a movie set to fast-forward. It is timely to recap the key drivers for recent volatility in search of guideposts for the year ahead.

Investors have been caught in cross-currents of geopolitical uncertainties sparked by the US’ dramatic capture of former Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro, followed by renewed interest in Greenland, propelling a rush into gold and precious metals.

The risk-off sentiment was exacerbated by US President Donald Trump’s appointment of Kevin Warsh to replace outgoing Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell. Warsh’s reputation as a hawk on monetary policy has caused markets to recalibrate interest rate expectations.