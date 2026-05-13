The Business Times
business-time-50
MIND THE GAP
·
SUBSCRIBERS

Sustainable investing: Net inflows and relative returns slide

Outflows from the US may not be surprising, but the same is being observed elsewhere in the world

Summarise
google-preferred-sourceAdd BT as a preferred source
Genevieve Cua

Genevieve Cua

Published Wed, May 13, 2026 · 07:00 AM
    • Renewables are a bright spot for sustainable investment funds, as energy security concerns prompt governments and corporates to diversify their energy sources.
    • Renewables are a bright spot for sustainable investment funds, as energy security concerns prompt governments and corporates to diversify their energy sources. IMAGE: PIXABAY

    [SINGAPORE] Is sustainable investing on the rise or in retreat? It depends on which data set you examine.

    Morningstar Sustainalytics’ data on inflows and returns from sustainable investments paints a negative picture. Amundi Asset Management’s data is somewhat more optimistic.

    Fund flows data from Morningstar reflects net outflows from global sustainable funds in 2025 of US$84 billion, compared to net inflows of US$38 billion in 2024.

    Mind the Gapsustainable investingRenewable energy

    TRENDING NOW

    Longest-serving chief minister Taib Mahmud’s legacy looms large over Sarawak as a family feud over his estate threatens to expose skeleton’s in the eastern state’s political closet.

    On the board but frozen out: The Taib family feud tearing Sarawak construction giant apart

    Piyush Gupta, chairman of SMU, Keppel and Mandai Wildlife Group, said: "We have to position the parks to serve our advocacy purpose, to serve an entertainment purpose, to continue to be what Singaporeans want.”

    Not retirement, but a rewiring and fresh perspectives post-DBS, says Piyush Gupta

    According to a 2025 survey by the Indonesian Internet Providers Association, millennials and Gen Zs make up 86.6 per cent of online borrowers.

    ‘I feel so stupid’: How young Indonesians get stuck on the debt treadmill

    A wind farm in South Sulawesi. Indonesia could deliver around 3 gigawatts of renewable energy capacity to Singapore.

    Indonesia targets year-end start for US$30 billion clean power exports to Singapore

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More