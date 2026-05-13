Sustainable investing: Net inflows and relative returns slide

Outflows from the US may not be surprising, but the same is being observed elsewhere in the world

Renewables are a bright spot for sustainable investment funds, as energy security concerns prompt governments and corporates to diversify their energy sources. IMAGE: PIXABAY

[SINGAPORE] Is sustainable investing on the rise or in retreat? It depends on which data set you examine.

Morningstar Sustainalytics’ data on inflows and returns from sustainable investments paints a negative picture. Amundi Asset Management’s data is somewhat more optimistic.

Fund flows data from Morningstar reflects net outflows from global sustainable funds in 2025 of US$84 billion, compared to net inflows of US$38 billion in 2024.