Sustainable investing: Net inflows and relative returns slide
Outflows from the US may not be surprising, but the same is being observed elsewhere in the world
- Renewables are a bright spot for sustainable investment funds, as energy security concerns prompt governments and corporates to diversify their energy sources. IMAGE: PIXABAY
[SINGAPORE] Is sustainable investing on the rise or in retreat? It depends on which data set you examine.
Morningstar Sustainalytics’ data on inflows and returns from sustainable investments paints a negative picture. Amundi Asset Management’s data is somewhat more optimistic.
Fund flows data from Morningstar reflects net outflows from global sustainable funds in 2025 of US$84 billion, compared to net inflows of US$38 billion in 2024.
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