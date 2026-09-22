A tipping point for the stock market

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DIARY OF A PRIVATE INVESTOR

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    • US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has cautioned foreign-exchange traders about betting against the greenback.
    • US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has cautioned foreign-exchange traders about betting against the greenback. PHOTO: REUTERS

    David Kuo

    Published Tue, Sep 22, 2026 · 04:14 PM

    THE US Treasury might like to talk tough. Secretary Scott Bessent’s latest salvo was directed at foreign-exchange traders. He warned them against betting against the US dollar.

    “I am the house now... you can bet against me if you want,” he told them. He was referring specifically to the US Treasury’s support for the yen.

    Bessent might just be able to pull off his audacious support for the Japanese currency, but only if the Bank of Japan plays ball by raising interest rates.

    Diary of a Private InvestorScott BessentFixed income marketsUS dollar

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