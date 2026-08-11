The Business Times
business-time-50
INSIGHTS FROM CFA SOCIETY SINGAPORE

Understand the markets’ pattern, rather than fixate on a ‘magic number’

We are moving away from free trade and towards a global order of might and bilateral ties

Summarise
google-preferred-sourceAdd BT as a preferred source
阅读简体中文版 (beta)
    • The lesson is not that history repeats itself perfectly, but instead that it provides a “yardstick” to measure the trends of today.
    • The lesson is not that history repeats itself perfectly, but instead that it provides a “yardstick” to measure the trends of today. IMAGE: PIXABAY

    Kenneth Gan

    Published Tue, Aug 11, 2026 · 04:03 PM

    [SINGAPORE] We often navigate our portfolios by looking through the rear-view mirror of the last five or 10 years, assuming the future will be reasonably similar to the recent past.

    However, a report from the CFA Institute Research Foundation, Five Financial Eras, suggests we gaze at too small a slice of time.

    By analysing nearly a millennium of data, the report’s author, economist Bryan Taylor, argues that while the markets are not a repeating loop, they do follow predictable “zeitgeists” that define entire generations.

    CFA Singapore InsightsStock Markets

    TRENDING NOW

    Tribunal Magistrate Jared Kang described dismissal law as “a little more layered, difficult and unclear than it perhaps needed to be”.

    Firm loses wrongful dismissal case despite following termination clause

    UOB’s asset quality was a recurring theme across all broker notes.

    Citi, OCBC downgrade UOB post-Q2 results; RHB upgrades on valuation

    ST Engineering secures S$2.9 billion in new contracts in Q2 2026, 38.3% down from S$4.7 billion in Q2 2025.

    ST Engineering shares fall as much as 4.7% after reporting softer Q2 orders

    Yeoh Pei Xien is the youngest grandchild of Yeoh Tiong Lay, who founded Malaysian multinational conglomerate YTL Corporation.

    Yeoh Pei Xien: YTL’s third-gen scion with a pastor’s heart

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More