The US$5.8 trillion question: Who will inherit Asia’s family businesses?
With a great wealth transfer under way, succession planning can no longer be left unresolved
- Business owners need to face the reality that succession may not be a smooth family affair, says the writer. PHOTO: PIXABAY
FAMILY-OWNED businesses are the engine of Asia’s economies. From neighbourhood retailers and wholesalers to manufacturers and digital entrepreneurs, family enterprises account for an estimated 85 per cent of companies across the Asia-Pacific.
These businesses create jobs, build communities and underpin economic growth. Yet, as 2026 begins, many of them face a challenge that is both inevitable and deeply personal: succession.
Across the region, founders spend decades growing their companies, but far less time addressing what happens next. Questions of legacy – who will take over, whether family values will endure and how wealth will be preserved – are often left unresolved.
