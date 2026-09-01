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MIND THE GAP

Weighing higher bond yields against influx of AI debt

Investors will have to look beyond balance sheets

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Genevieve Cua

Genevieve Cua

Published Tue, Sep 1, 2026 · 06:35 PM
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    • Even as the AI investment cycle is creating opportunities, it is also reshaping corporate financing.
    • Even as the AI investment cycle is creating opportunities, it is also reshaping corporate financing. PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN, BT

    [SINGAPORE] Until recently, the artificial intelligence narrative has consumed the equity market. But now, AI is pursuing the bond market, where debt financing among hyperscalers and companies involved in the AI infrastructure build-out is surging.

    This raises challenges for investors, particularly those who invest in fixed income as an anchor in portfolios.

    The big question is: Will the debt pipeline become a structural feature of credit markets?

    Artificial IntelligenceData centresFixed income marketsInvestment portfoliosMind the Gap

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