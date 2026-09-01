Weighing higher bond yields against influx of AI debt

MIND THE GAP

Investors will have to look beyond balance sheets

Even as the AI investment cycle is creating opportunities, it is also reshaping corporate financing. PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN, BT

[SINGAPORE] Until recently, the artificial intelligence narrative has consumed the equity market. But now, AI is pursuing the bond market, where debt financing among hyperscalers and companies involved in the AI infrastructure build-out is surging.

This raises challenges for investors, particularly those who invest in fixed income as an anchor in portfolios.

The big question is: Will the debt pipeline become a structural feature of credit markets?