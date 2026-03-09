The Business Times
SCIENCE OF WEALTH
What to make of war, oil price, inflation and volatility

Resist the urge to time markets around headlines; instead, be patient and stay invested in a diversified portfolio

    • Asia’s import-dependent economies are acutely sensitive to energy price shocks. Market reactions were thus sharp in countries such as South Korea, where the stock market suffered its worst single-day crash since 2008 in early March. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

    Samuel Rhee

    Published Mon, Mar 9, 2026 · 04:50 PM

    THE first week of March rocked the markets and is testing investor nerves. US and Israeli strikes on Iran shuttered Gulf airspace and triggered circuit breakers from Seoul to Karachi.

    The world’s best-performing stock market in South Korea suffered its worst single-day crash since 2008.

    Gold spiked, the Vix index – which is a key measure of volatility – jumped to 30, and Treasury yields whipsawed as investors struggled to decide whether to fear inflation or flee to safety.

