The Business Times
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A SMART LOOK AT INVESTING

When everything is working, check your ego at the door

Before you act, work out what your portfolio is missing rather than what the market is celebrating

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    • Singapore’s big three banks – DBS, UOB and OCBC – comprised almost 58% of the Straits Times Index as at Aug 7.
    • Singapore’s big three banks – DBS, UOB and OCBC – comprised almost 58% of the Straits Times Index as at Aug 7. PHOTO: BT FILE

    Chin Hui Leong

    Published Tue, Aug 11, 2026 · 04:19 PM

    THE Straits Times Index (STI) closed above the 5,700 mark for the first time in late July 2026. It is a remarkable rise, with the index sweeping past milestone after milestone in the space of a few weeks.

    But it also makes investors uneasy. The higher the number climbs, the thinner the air feels.

    Then the bank results came in last week. DBS Group crossed S$6 billion in quarterly income for the first time, delivering a record net profit of nearly S$3.1 billion. Singapore’s biggest bank declared S$0.81 in dividends per share, up from S$0.75 a year earlier.

    A smart look at investingDBSOCBCUOBStraits Times Index

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