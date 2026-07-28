The Business Times
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Why earnings matter more than headlines

Tech remains a powerful driver of profit growth, but it is no longer the only one

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    • Markets supported by multiple sources of earnings growth tend to be more resilient, relying less on any single sector or investment theme.
    • Markets supported by multiple sources of earnings growth tend to be more resilient, relying less on any single sector or investment theme. IMAGE: PIXABAY

    Lui Chee Ming

    Published Tue, Jul 28, 2026 · 04:40 PM

    MARKETS had every reason to stumble in the first half of 2026 – a disruption to the world’s busiest oil choke point, inflation that was stubborn, and another repricing of rate expectations.

    Instead, US equities have continued to advance on the back of strong earnings.

    The more remarkable story, however, lies beneath the surface. Financial-data provider FactSet said that the S&P 500 is on track to deliver second-quarter earnings growth of 24.7 per cent, the second consecutive quarter above 20 per cent.

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