Why earnings matter more than headlines

CIO CORNER

Tech remains a powerful driver of profit growth, but it is no longer the only one

Markets supported by multiple sources of earnings growth tend to be more resilient, relying less on any single sector or investment theme. IMAGE: PIXABAY

MARKETS had every reason to stumble in the first half of 2026 – a disruption to the world’s busiest oil choke point, inflation that was stubborn, and another repricing of rate expectations.

Instead, US equities have continued to advance on the back of strong earnings.

The more remarkable story, however, lies beneath the surface. Financial-data provider FactSet said that the S&P 500 is on track to deliver second-quarter earnings growth of 24.7 per cent, the second consecutive quarter above 20 per cent.