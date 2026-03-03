Why Japan and Europe matter for investors

These markets provide important currency diversification beyond the US

Several pharmaceutical leaders including Novartis are approaching significant trial results and regulatory milestones that could reshape their earnings trajectories for years to come. PHOTO: NOVARTIS

THE S&P 500 crossed the historic 7,000 mark earlier this year. Yet it is now under renewed pressure amid geopolitical volatility in the Middle East.

Moreover, look beneath the surface, and the picture becomes far more nuanced. A small group of mega-cap stocks continues to account for a disproportionate share of index gains. While these companies are benefiting from the structural wave of artificial intelligence (AI), such intense concentration leaves little room for disappointment if earnings growth begins to moderate.

Beyond the AI theme, structural growth drivers across the broader US market appear more limited.