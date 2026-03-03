The Business Times
INSIGHTS FROM CFA SOCIETY SINGAPORE
·
SUBSCRIBERS

Why tight stop-losses often hurt investors

The practice can unintentionally undermine investments’ long-term performance by truncating exposure and amplifying behavioural frictions

Summarise
google-preferred-sourceAdd BT as a preferred source
阅读简体中文版 (beta)
    • Viewed in isolation, tight stop-losses appear prudent. But what looks like good risk control at the trade level can become opportunity destruction at the portfolio level.
    • Viewed in isolation, tight stop-losses appear prudent. But what looks like good risk control at the trade level can become opportunity destruction at the portfolio level. PHOTO: EPA

    Xinyu Xiong

    Published Tue, Mar 3, 2026 · 04:42 PM

    ASK investors how they manage risk, and many will give the same answer: tight stop-losses.

    Tight stop-losses are widely viewed as a cornerstone of disciplined risk management, but they can sometimes work against investors’ long-term objectives.

    A stop-loss is a predefined rule that forces the exit of an investment position when its price moves against the investor by a specified amount. Its primary purpose is to limit downside losses on an individual position without requiring continuous monitoring.

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    CFA Singapore InsightsStock trading

    Share with us your feedback on BT's products and services

    Feedback
    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More