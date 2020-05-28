You are here

A new way of doing things after the circuit breaker lifts

Thu, May 28, 2020 - 5:50 AM

BT_20200528_JEBLURB28_4129161.jpg

JUNE 2 marks the day when Singapore cautiously initiates its first phase of reopening after the end of the circuit breaker. For most, it will still be status quo as working from home is still the preferred practice; but for the minority who will be going back to the office, a whole new different...

BREAKING NEWS

May 28, 2020 12:26 AM
Government & Economy

US strips Hong Kong of special status

[WASHINGTON] US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo declared Wednesday that Hong Kong no longer enjoys the autonomy...

May 28, 2020 12:10 AM
Government & Economy

Trump threatens to 'close down' social media after tweets tagged

[WASHINGTON] US President Donald Trump threatened Wednesday to shutter social media platforms after Twitter for the...

May 27, 2020 11:54 PM
Companies & Markets

Chip Eng Seng files suit after Australian childcare business acquisition falls through

MAINBOARD-listed Chip Eng Seng announced late on Wednesday the termination of a contract-of-sale relating to the...

May 27, 2020 11:46 PM
Government & Economy

DPM Heng on GE: 'The sooner we get it done, the earlier we can rally everybody together'

[SINGAPORE] Singapore's economy faces significant long-term challenges that need to be dealt with over the next five...

May 27, 2020 11:06 PM
Banking & Finance

Banks in Denmark may face a US$24b capital shortfall

[COPENHAGEN] Several of Denmark's biggest banks will see their so-called bail-in buffers come under intense pressure...

