A peek into companies you'd want to work at

Thu, Nov 22, 2018 - 5:50 AM

ALL work and no play make Jack and Jill very dull and stressed-out employees.

In Friday's issue of Weekend, we talk to enlightened employers who understand that happy workers are more engaged and productive and therefore better for the bottom line. If you've always dreamed of the lavish buffets and snacks that Google and Facebook ply their staff with, find out which employers offer monthly massages, days off on birthdays, early release from work once a month and fun bonding activities. We also look at how staff welfare is a growing business in itself and explore the companies that specialise in it.

If your kids are besotted with the adventures of Sherlock Sam, meet the authors Adan Jimenez and his wife Felicia Low, who collectively write under the moniker A J Low. The duo tell how they became children's authors and created a young hero for Singaporean kids.

More Singaporeans are crazy for cheese and we speak to several restaurants which have widened their repertoire in response to more adventurous palates. If your cheese vocabulary doesn't extend beyond Gouda and Camembert, check this out.

We also revisit the career of filmmaker Orson Welles, immerse ourselves in minimalist art and view a multi-generational home, where one family is kept together in two homes that are connected.

