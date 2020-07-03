A sickly sweet business

WE have declared war on sugar, and purveyors of sweet beverages - after initially suffering withdrawal symptoms - have found a way to fight back. Low-sugar and unsweetened drinks are the way forward. They also make for good business now - better business in fact than the usual soft drinks, as drinks makers and grocers tell us in Brunch, this Saturday, in The Business Times Weekend. Kopi siu dai, please!

Chinese cinema auteur Jia Zhangke chronicles social change large and small in his arthouse films. In The Raffles Conversation, the filmmaker, entrepreneur and investor tells how he hopes to bring about concrete change to the lives of China's elderly, in his latest role as a delegate to China's national advisory body.

For the investor looking for technical signals, our Chart View column has this advice: Enjoy the current three month rise but be prepared to sell when it becomes clear this extended rally is coming to an end.

Also in the Wealth section, the Insights from CFA Society Singapore column sets out how the investment profession must develop in order to build resilience into the career in these uncertain times.

After 45 sessions of online barre class, our Sass & The City columnist emerges enlightened. Grit need not be something achieved only by soldiering through the dirt or roughing it out. It can also be found in the path of gentle resistance.

Stay updated with

BT newsletters Sign up By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

And The Steering Column speaks exclusively to Porsche's resident electric-vehicle expert on its all-electric Taycan, soon to be launched in Singapore. For Porsche, best at building the 911 and other sports cars, the question is not so much whether the Taycan is a Tesla-killer, but whether it could be a Porsche-killer?

To subscribe, visit bt.sg/subscribe