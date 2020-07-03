You are here

A sickly sweet business

WE have declared war on sugar, and purveyors of sweet beverages - after initially suffering withdrawal symptoms - have found a way to fight back. Low-sugar and unsweetened drinks are the way forward. They also make for good business now - better business in fact than the usual soft drinks, as drinks makers and grocers tell us in Brunch, this Saturday, in The Business Times Weekend. Kopi siu dai, please!

Chinese cinema auteur Jia Zhangke chronicles social change large and small in his arthouse films. In The Raffles Conversation, the filmmaker, entrepreneur and investor tells how he hopes to bring about concrete change to the lives of China's elderly, in his latest role as a delegate to China's national advisory body.

For the investor looking for technical signals, our Chart View column has this advice: Enjoy the current three month rise but be prepared to sell when it becomes clear this extended rally is coming to an end.

Also in the Wealth section, the Insights from CFA Society Singapore column sets out how the investment profession must develop in order to build resilience into the career in these uncertain times.

After 45 sessions of online barre class, our Sass & The City columnist emerges enlightened. Grit need not be something achieved only by soldiering through the dirt or roughing it out. It can also be found in the path of gentle resistance.

To disclose or not to disclose: Transparency in a crisis

And The Steering Column speaks exclusively to Porsche's resident electric-vehicle expert on its all-electric Taycan, soon to be launched in Singapore. For Porsche, best at building the 911 and other sports cars, the question is not so much whether the Taycan is a Tesla-killer, but whether it could be a Porsche-killer?

Jul 3, 2020 12:22 AM
Transport

Tesla deliveries slipped in Q2 even as pandemic hit

[NEW YORK] Tesla reported a modest decline in new-car deliveries for the second quarter, as sales in China in other...

Jul 3, 2020 12:10 AM
Government & Economy

US factory orders rebound in May

[WASHINGTON] New orders for US-made goods rebounded in May, suggesting a turnaround in manufacturing, though...

Jul 2, 2020 11:55 PM
Government & Economy

Hundreds arrested after European police hack crime chat network

[THE HAGUE] Police said Thursday they had arrested more than 800 people across Europe after shutting down an...

Jul 2, 2020 11:43 PM
Government & Economy

Trump cheers US economy after June jobs surge despite virus

[WASHINGTON] President Donald Trump on Thursday hailed new data showing huge jobs gains in June, but continued to...

Jul 2, 2020 11:29 PM
Government & Economy

WP supports broad-based, inclusive economic growth: Sylvia Lim

THE Workers' Party (WP) supports economic growth that is broad-based and inclusive, chairperson Sylvia Lim...

