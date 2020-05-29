Are our recycling efforts going round in circles?

REDUCE, re-use, recycle. Three small words that, in theory, would help the world go forward in cutting waste and moving towards a circular and sustainable economy. Yet it is an uphill battle, held back now by the crisis that has made takeaway and delivery the default mode of business, generating ever more packaging waste.

We talk to environmental advocates on how to move individuals to action, and how as a country we should deal with the issues, in Brunch this Saturday in The Business Times Weekend.

Who comes first post-Covid crisis? Shareholders, employees, business partners? In The Raffles Conversation, Standard Chartered Singapore CEO Patrick Chia tells why the big challenge is to make decisions that are in the best interests of all stakeholders, not least employees.

The economic and human impact of the pandemic has refocused investor attention on two key questions: First, what does it mean for a business to be truly sustainable or resilient? Second, will we see a green or sustainable recovery, or will sustainability take a back-seat to economic revitalisation? Our Investing for Impact column explores the issue.

Social distancing and travel restrictions aren't just inconvenient, they pose a serious problem for investment professionals - analysts who need to see companies and company management to get a handle on operations and prospects, and advisers who need to communicate with clients and make sure they exercise due diligence and care. The Insights from CFA Society Singapore column examines a case study of how investment professionals are dealing with the crisis measures.

In The Finish Line, Ritual Gym CEO Brad Robinson gives his take on the global fitness industry and why he thinks it's poised for a huge boom once coronavirus lockdown restrictions are lifted.

And in this week's Steering Column, we contemplate whether the ongoing circuit breaker measures could ever snip the bonds between petrolhead and car. If anything, lockdown might be the time to return to a more convivial style of motoring.