Changing the way we work and how we view our jobs

THROW a stone at any building and what will you hit? If not a bubble tea shop, most likely it will be a co-working space. Once seen as a community space for young tech startups, co-working spaces were no-frills, youth-oriented spaces with bean bags and maybe a pantry.

Fast forward to now, as this week's issue of Weekend magazine looks at how co-working premises have evolved into smart, designer-driven suites with full concierge services for corporate entities who want flexibility on office leases; or family-friendly set-ups with creches for working parents to be close to their children. At the rate that co-working spaces are proliferating, and the myriad needs they serve - there are even industry-specific premises tailored for health and fitness-related businesses - it is clear that a new work culture is evolving, and it is changing the way that we look at our jobs.

If co-working is all about embracing new ways of thinking about work, Dave Lim is a guy whose passion lies in new ideas, period. If you're a fan of TED Talks, you might have come across the local TEDx version which has organised over 45 events with 200 speakers since it started in 2009. Mr Lim is the founder of TEDx Singapore, and he shares his thoughts on the need to generate conversation and a flow of ideas as a crucial part of Singapore's development.

Meanwhile, if you have a taste for all things heritage, learn more about our culinary traditions at Kueh Appreciation Day, when you get to taste the confections of yesterday all in one place. Visit a home whose owners have designed to take them right through to their old age; check out two new TV shows: Kleptocrats retells the saga of 1MDB and the obscenely lavish lifestyles of former Malaysian PM Najib Razak and the infamous fugitive Jho Low, while Blown Away is a strangely addictive reality show about glass blowers.

