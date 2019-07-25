You are here

Home > Weekend

Changing the way we work and how we view our jobs

Thu, Jul 25, 2019 - 5:50 AM

BT_20190725_JEBLURB25_3844390.jpg

THROW a stone at any building and what will you hit? If not a bubble tea shop, most likely it will be a co-working space. Once seen as a community space for young tech startups, co-working spaces were no-frills, youth-oriented spaces with bean bags and maybe a pantry.

Fast forward to now, as this week's issue of Weekend magazine looks at how co-working premises have evolved into smart, designer-driven suites with full concierge services for corporate entities who want flexibility on office leases; or family-friendly set-ups with creches for working parents to be close to their children. At the rate that co-working spaces are proliferating, and the myriad needs they serve - there are even industry-specific premises tailored for health and fitness-related businesses - it is clear that a new work culture is evolving, and it is changing the way that we look at our jobs.

If co-working is all about embracing new ways of thinking about work, Dave Lim is a guy whose passion lies in new ideas, period. If you're a fan of TED Talks, you might have come across the local TEDx version which has organised over 45 events with 200 speakers since it started in 2009. Mr Lim is the founder of TEDx Singapore, and he shares his thoughts on the need to generate conversation and a flow of ideas as a crucial part of Singapore's development.

Meanwhile, if you have a taste for all things heritage, learn more about our culinary traditions at Kueh Appreciation Day, when you get to taste the confections of yesterday all in one place. Visit a home whose owners have designed to take them right through to their old age; check out two new TV shows: Kleptocrats retells the saga of 1MDB and the obscenely lavish lifestyles of former Malaysian PM Najib Razak and the infamous fugitive Jho Low, while Blown Away is a strangely addictive reality show about glass blowers.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

To subscribe, visit bt.sg/subscribe

Editor's Choice

Jul 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

Mixed impact seen for £ rout on Singapore firms

Jul 25, 2019
Government & Economy

Asia Phoenix will rise from decoupling of US

Jul 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

Creditor goes to court to place Epicentre under judicial management

Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

Jul 25, 2019
Government & Economy

Asia Phoenix will rise from decoupling of US

Jul 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

Mixed impact seen for £ rout on Singapore firms

Jul 25, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore slips to eighth position in global innovation index

BT_20190725_NBBORIS_3844449.jpg
Jul 25, 2019
Government & Economy

Johnson promises Brexit withdrawal deal

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly