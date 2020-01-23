You are here

Don't rubbish trash - it's cash

Thu, Jan 23, 2020 - 5:50 AM

RECYCLING used to be about sorting out your trash and reusing plastic food containers. But upcycling is a whole different story that is fast taking on a life on its own. Making money while saving the earth is what drives a growing number of creative entrepreneurs in Singapore who are literally turning trash into treasure. Think discarded fishing nets and carpeting turned into slinky swimsuits. Rubber tyres meant for the incinerator turned into useful flip-flops. Trees felled for construction or road clearance purposes turned into beautiful cutting boards for discerning home chefs. In Friday's issue of Weekend magazine, we speak to some of these entrepreneurs about their passion-turned-businesses - while not all are making a profit, the upside is that the demand is growing as consumers become more concerned about the environment.

Meanwhile, it's Chinese New Year's Eve and if you're looking to "Huat ah!" in the Year of the Rat, check out our conversation with Joey Yap - a well-known fengshui master who says that luck is really what you make of it.

If you're planning to escape the festivities, put a new spin on your reunion feasting in Fukuoka, where laid-back charm and a unique culinary culture await. Enjoy everything from casual yatai street food to three Michelin-starred sushi while soaking up the sights.

Elsewhere, we look at how to give your home a minimalist touch for Chinese New Year; file a report card on the latest Singapore Art Fair - its best yet; get some business advice from Disney's CEO Bob Iger; and try on some of the latest watch designs that are trending this year.

