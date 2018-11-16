Finland's new hope, in BT Weekend

FINLAND scores highly on many fronts - for its inclusive and enlightened education system, for its "happiness index", for its strong social support.

Now the small nation, home to as many people as there are in Singapore, is making waves on the startup scene as well. Yet this was a nation of people who were never known to be risk-takers.

How did the country go from risk-conservative to embracing the startup culture? (Ironically, it has something to do with Nokia's decline). Brunch this Saturday in The Business Times Weekend delves into how Finland, while struggling to throw off its "sick man of Europe" reputation, has moved in the last decade.

Having built the world's first social stock exchange, particularly to benefit and empower women, Durreen Shahnaz now wants to take impact investing from the margins to the mainstream. She talks to BT in The Raffles Conversation.

Markets this week have taken a sharp turn for the bearish. In This Time Is Different, our columnist sets out what to expect in a bear market. CFA Singapore Insights, meanwhile, goes into the pertinent issues that crop up for financial advisers when dealing with elderly investors.

When your default mode at work is to just get through each day, it is safe to say that you are just not that into your job anymore. The recent SingHealth cyber attack debacle - the most serious data breach of Singapore's public data to date - is a prime example of what could go terribly wrong when workers check out. Cubicle Files explains.

Sass & The City surmises that the latest Broadway staging of My Fair Lady has returned to its feminist origins.

And in The Steering Column, find out why the Skoda Superb hits a sweet spot in the world of company cars.

