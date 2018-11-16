You are here

Home > Weekend

Finland's new hope, in BT Weekend

Fri, Nov 16, 2018 - 5:50 AM

BT_20181116_MLWEEKEND16_3619337.jpg

FINLAND scores highly on many fronts - for its inclusive and enlightened education system, for its "happiness index", for its strong social support.

Now the small nation, home to as many people as there are in Singapore, is making waves on the startup scene as well. Yet this was a nation of people who were never known to be risk-takers.

How did the country go from risk-conservative to embracing the startup culture? (Ironically, it has something to do with Nokia's decline). Brunch this Saturday in The Business Times Weekend delves into how Finland, while struggling to throw off its "sick man of Europe" reputation, has moved in the last decade.

Having built the world's first social stock exchange, particularly to benefit and empower women, Durreen Shahnaz now wants to take impact investing from the margins to the mainstream. She talks to BT in The Raffles Conversation.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Markets this week have taken a sharp turn for the bearish. In This Time Is Different, our columnist sets out what to expect in a bear market. CFA Singapore Insights, meanwhile, goes into the pertinent issues that crop up for financial advisers when dealing with elderly investors.

When your default mode at work is to just get through each day, it is safe to say that you are just not that into your job anymore. The recent SingHealth cyber attack debacle - the most serious data breach of Singapore's public data to date - is a prime example of what could go terribly wrong when workers check out. Cubicle Files explains.

Sass & The City surmises that the latest Broadway staging of My Fair Lady has returned to its feminist origins.

And in The Steering Column, find out why the Skoda Superb hits a sweet spot in the world of company cars.

To subscribe, visit bt.sg/subscribe

Editor's Choice

BT_20181116_LSCAPITAL12_3619304.jpg
Nov 16, 2018
Banking & Finance

Placements beat rights as companies take quickest route to funds

BT_20181116_UWRUSSIAV87F_3619397.jpg
Nov 16, 2018
Government & Economy

Russian sovereign wealth fund courts more Singapore investors

BT_20181116_ABXIOM16_3619305.jpg
Nov 16, 2018
Companies & Markets

Keppel Infrastructure Trust inks deal for Australian group Ixom

Most Read

1 China-backed RCEP trade deal pushed back to 2019
2 DBS shuffles senior management team, grooms talent within
3 DBS makes senior management changes
4 Death knell for contra trading as T+2 looms
5 SGX moves to T+2 securities settlement cycle starting Dec 10
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BT_20181116_LSCAPITAL12_3619304.jpg
Nov 16, 2018
Banking & Finance

Placements beat rights as companies take quickest route to funds

Nov 16, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX: No basis to suspend voluntary delistings amid consultation

BT_20181116_UWRUSSIAV87F_3619397.jpg
Nov 16, 2018
Government & Economy

Russian sovereign wealth fund courts more Singapore investors

BT_20181116_UWASEAN16_3619298.jpg
Nov 16, 2018
Government & Economy

PM Lee confident RCEP deal can be inked in 2019

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening