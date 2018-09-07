You are here

Home > Weekend

Food fights, flight perks and fitness in BT Weekend

Fri, Sep 07, 2018 - 5:50 AM

BT_20180907_MLWEEKEND7OZMJ_3554766.jpg

WITH food foremost on the minds of Singaporeans and a hunger for convenience driving demand, the food delivery market has exploded in recent years. Operators big and small have jumped on the wagon, and as they slug it out in their apps, some have fallen by the wayside.

In a market that requires volume, results in low margins, and is racing against itself to keep up with labour issues, is the business as it stands viable in Singapore? If not, why are investors still standing by?

Brunch in The Business Times Weekend this Saturday takes stock of this brutal battle.

In The Raffles Conversation, meet Godfather of tech Joseph "Yossi" Vardi, a man who has worked in the technology sector all his life, and who now devotes his time - and money - to investing in startups.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Our Value Insight column in the Investing & Wealth section reflects on China Hustle, a documentary on Chinese companies that gained listing status in the US exchanges via reverse mergers or reverse takeovers. Sound familiar?

If you're thinking of taking a bet on gaming companies, CFA Singapore Insights explains what to look for in the casino business model, to make sure the odds are in your favour.

It's the bane of frequent flyers - a layover that isn't long enough for you to leave the airport and too long to while away with duty-free shopping. At those times, you'll wish you're at one of the pitstops on our list of airports that never sleep, where the best loungers, beds and other creature comforts provide for a blissful transit.

Meanwhile, Offbeat explores the magic of talking trees, and what we can learn from plants.

And The Finish Line talks to Fitness First about the chain's expansion plans, as they open their 20th gym in Singapore.

To subscribe, visit bt.sg/subscribe

Editor's Choice

BP_Rupiah_060918_2.jpg
Sep 6, 2018
Companies & Markets

Rupiah rout mauls Indonesia-linked Singapore stocks

BP_venture_060918_7.jpg
Sep 6, 2018
Startups

Temasek, StarHub tie up for pure-play cybersecurity firm

BT_20180906_LSDBS6_3553500.jpg
Sep 6, 2018
Banking & Finance

Cash-flush investors zoom in on DBS' S$1b of perps

Most Read

1 DBS sets Singapore-dollar perpetual final price guidance at 3.98%
2 Rupiah rout mauls Indonesia-linked Singapore stocks
3 9 bids for Canberra Link EC site; 5 for Dairy Farm Road plot and 3 offers for Jalan Jurong Kechil at state land tenders
4 Cash-flush investors zoom in on DBS' S$1b of perps
5 Facebook to build S$1.4b data centre in Singapore, its first in Asia
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

Facebook data centre
Sep 6, 2018
Startups

Facebook to build S$1.4b data centre in Singapore, its first in Asia

Facebook data centre
Sep 6, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Sep 6, 2018
Companies & Markets

GIC chief sees buying opportunity amid emerging market rout

BP_CBD_060918_55.jpg
Sep 6, 2018
Government & Economy

Tech jobs with soft skills fastest-growing in Singapore: Linkedin

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening