From cell to table, in BT Weekend

Fri, Nov 09, 2018 - 5:50 AM

AS THE world turns away from unsustainable farming and fishing, an evolving movement is working on new ways to bring food to our tables. A small but growing number of startups in Singapore are doing just that: re-engineering food.

In Brunch this Saturday in The Business TimesWeekend, we talk to four food-tech firms that have come up with novel propositions - and we don't mean chilli crab flavoured mantou chips. They have pioneered innovations like cell-grown seafood, alcohol made from tofu, premium ice-cream for diabetics, and amped-up whole grains and nuts. We also find out whether Singapore has what it takes to move ahead in food tech.

Companies with the word "global" in their names project an image of having footprints across the world. But that doesn't mean these are good stocks. In fact, as a group, stocks with "global" in their names in Singapore, Malaysia and Hong Kong significantly underperformed their market indices, says our Value Insight column. What cue should investors take from this?

Open banking, or the adoption of common standards and protocols throughout the financial services sector, could soon be upon us. CFA Singapore Insights suggests that it will affect financial institutions the same way the Open Skies accord did with airlines.

In Question Time, Mentor John looks at the best ways to help your team tackle work stress and to motivate them in highly competitive business environments.

In The Finish Line, our columnist previews this Sunday's big English Premier League clash between Manchester City and Manchester United.

Disrupted takes a chance with Anywhr, Singapore's first surprise trip planner. And Offbeat swims into the surprising world of jellyfish, and tells you the best remedy for a sting (hint: it doesn't involve pee).

