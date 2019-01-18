You are here

Home > Weekend

From farm to tech to farm

Fri, Jan 18, 2019 - 5:50 AM

BT_20190118_MLWEEKEND_3671897.jpg

IT MAY come as a surprise to you that Singapore, home to one cow (formerly of Coney Island, now deceased), pockets of vegetable patches and one frog farm, is where agritech is becoming serious business. What does agritech entail, why are investors sitting up, and what are the challenges ahead for both agriculture in general and urban farming in particular? Find out how agritech could transform farming in Singapore, in Brunch this Saturday in The Business Times Weekend.

Being diverse and inclusive is now a strategic imperative for Lenovo, says Yolanda Conyers, the firm's first chief diversity officer. She tells why in The Raffles Conversation.

In our Investing & Wealth section, we train our sights on forecasting. When your views are the same as the consensus, it may be time to re-analyse your reasoning, says This Time Is Different. What could this mean for equity markets today?

Then in CFA Singapore Insights, the CFA Institute sits down with acclaimed forecaster Robert Shiller, Nobel Laureate who first (and correctly) called out the dotcom bubble. The Yale University don talks about on bubbles, reflexivity and narrative economics.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Management Unleashed takes a radical look at hiring, and what you should have your antennae out for if you want to build the best team.

Disrupted this week sifts out what stood out at the mega CES in Vegas, from genetic profiling to flying taxis.

In Sass and the City, meet world_record_egg, a single Instagram photo of an ordinary egg that has won the rapt attention of the Internet.

Saturday Soapbox, meanwhile, spells out - in actual words, not memes, emojis or GIFs - how social media could be really bad for you.

However you feel about little tykes, it's impossible not to be won over by the new baby Mercedes - especially when it comes in coupe form, as The Steering Column finds out.

And in The Finish Line, a closer look at teams in the EPL title hunt and their chances of overhauling Jürgen Klopp's men at the summit.

To subscribe, visit bt.sg/subscribe

Editor's Choice

BP_Grab_170119_1.jpg
Jan 17, 2019
Garage

Insurers tap startup platforms to open new distribution channels

BT_20190117_NBBREXIT_3670878.jpg
Jan 17, 2019
Government & Economy

UK currency, stocks hope for the best in May's crushing defeat

BP_SGX_170119_3.jpg
Jan 17, 2019
Companies & Markets

Critical report on Catalist sparks a lively debate

Most Read

1 Glassdoor launches operations in Singapore
2 Cook, work, play in malls. But whither the retail property recovery?
3 Google in talks for 400,000 sq ft space at Alexandra Technopark
4 Expecting big paycheck, a banker is out of a job
5 Global rally lifts SGD bond prices to record high
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_NODX_170119_1.jpg
Jan 17, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore non-oil exports down 8.5% in December, confounding rebound expectations

doc73obabpb59u1jr9fhcyd_doc6ue8k92klgoxignz4os.jpg
Jan 17, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Jan 17, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Funding for tech tools tops Budget wish list of Singapore firms: SBF poll

Jan 17, 2019
Technology

CenturyLink opens its first S-E Asia security operations centre in Singapore

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening