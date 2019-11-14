You are here

Home > Weekend

High fashion goes sustainable

Thu, Nov 14, 2019 - 5:50 AM

BT_20191114_JEBLURB14_3949484.jpg

ONCE notorious for its blatant indifference to the environment, the fashion industry has made great strides in the past few years in its attempts to be more eco-conscious and environmentally friendly. With French President Emmanuel Macron's launch of the Fashion Pact at the G-7 Summit this year, some 150 brands including the top fashion names have signed up. In Friday's issue of Weekend magazine, we look at what luxury labels are doing, starting with French luxury house Hermès, which has been quietly turning reclaimed materials from its various mètiers into whimsical accessories since 2010, before "sustainability" was even a buzz word. Next week, Hermès fans will flock to its Petit h exhibition at its Liat Towers store, to snap up irresistible Christmas gifts from pony-shaped bags to mushroom paperweights and animal bag charms - all made from unused fabric, leather and even ceramics. We speak to creative director Godefroy de Virieu about the atelier's philosophy, while also spotlighting other luxury houses' new eco-directions.

If you're looking to shop sustainably or support local artisans, then check out Boutique Fairs, one of the largest pop-up retail events in Singapore that has been growing by leaps and bounds despite a tight retail market. Its founder Charlotte Cain shares her notes on how she went from selling her own pottery to managing more than 300 vendors and 25,000 visitors during the weekend event.

Dining-wise, if you've always given anything grown or made in China a wide berth, it's time to change your mind as more chefs and restaurateurs are heading to the likes of Yunnan, Guangdong, Shanghai and Beijing for top quality ingredients. Get a taste of what they offer, while upping your culture quotient at the National Gallery Singapore's latest exhibition; and check out one architect's vision of a "green" house.

To subscribe, visit bt.sg/subscribe

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

SEE ALSO

DBS Bank showcases sustainability efforts at SFF

BREAKING

Nov 14, 2019 12:13 AM
Banking & Finance

Primary dealers remain key for European govt bond sales, debt officials say

[BRUSSELS] The role of banks as primary dealers in European government bond auctions remains key, and pressure on...

Nov 13, 2019 11:58 PM
Government & Economy

Signs mount that Qatar embargo may end as mediation gears up

[KUWAIT] Efforts to resolve the standoff between Qatar and a Saudi-led bloc are gathering momentum, with an upcoming...

Nov 13, 2019 11:41 PM
Government & Economy

House begins Trump impeachment inquiry hearings

[WASHINGTON] The impeachment inquiry into US President Donald Trump went public on Wednesday as lawmakers began...

Nov 13, 2019 11:37 PM
Government & Economy

Brexit Party's Farage will stand down no more candidates

[LONDON] Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage said he would stand down no more candidates beyond the 317 Conservative...

Nov 13, 2019 11:24 PM
Companies & Markets

Eagle Hospitality Trust posts Q3 DPU of 1.649 US cents

EAGLE Hospitality Trust's (EHT) distributable income (DI) for the three months ended Sept 30 was US$14.4 million,...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly