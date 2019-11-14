High fashion goes sustainable

ONCE notorious for its blatant indifference to the environment, the fashion industry has made great strides in the past few years in its attempts to be more eco-conscious and environmentally friendly. With French President Emmanuel Macron's launch of the Fashion Pact at the G-7 Summit this year, some 150 brands including the top fashion names have signed up. In Friday's issue of Weekend magazine, we look at what luxury labels are doing, starting with French luxury house Hermès, which has been quietly turning reclaimed materials from its various mètiers into whimsical accessories since 2010, before "sustainability" was even a buzz word. Next week, Hermès fans will flock to its Petit h exhibition at its Liat Towers store, to snap up irresistible Christmas gifts from pony-shaped bags to mushroom paperweights and animal bag charms - all made from unused fabric, leather and even ceramics. We speak to creative director Godefroy de Virieu about the atelier's philosophy, while also spotlighting other luxury houses' new eco-directions.

If you're looking to shop sustainably or support local artisans, then check out Boutique Fairs, one of the largest pop-up retail events in Singapore that has been growing by leaps and bounds despite a tight retail market. Its founder Charlotte Cain shares her notes on how she went from selling her own pottery to managing more than 300 vendors and 25,000 visitors during the weekend event.

Dining-wise, if you've always given anything grown or made in China a wide berth, it's time to change your mind as more chefs and restaurateurs are heading to the likes of Yunnan, Guangdong, Shanghai and Beijing for top quality ingredients. Get a taste of what they offer, while upping your culture quotient at the National Gallery Singapore's latest exhibition; and check out one architect's vision of a "green" house.

