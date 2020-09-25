How fake clicks lay waste to digital marketing

ADS go where brands think people will see them. And in the digital world, the more clicks, user activity and downloads that an app registers, the better the chances of a digital ad being seen by the mobile user. But what if the clicks are phoney and the traffic faked?

Businesses are battling a deluge of bogus data in the mobile space, where agencies employ bots and automation to generate volumes of online traffic. The goal? To bait brands into spending millions on digital marketing that eventually comes to naught. Reports estimate billions have been lost on digital ads sold on fake data, in what is a waste of business resources. But it is also very hard to prove. Brunch in The Business Times Weekend reports on the new wave of advertising fraud.

HP Inc's vision is to "create technology that makes life better for all". Ng Tian Chong, managing director for Greater Asia, tells how this has crystallised HP's role during the pandemic, in The Raffles Conversation.

When an investment manager refers business to an entity (say, a broker) with whom the manager has a personal connection, is the client getting the short end of the stick? Insights from CFA Society Singapore explores such a conflict of interest.

Should college admissions come down to a game of lottery? Perhaps, if fairness is the end goal, says our Sass & The City columnist. In The Winding Road, we ask if gig workers taking on multiple jobs at one time will end up being the master of none. And in The Broad View, a senior executive shares his account of personal hardship, isolation and depression, to provide those suffering similar issues with a roadmap for recovery.

