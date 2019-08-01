How to step away from your phone

WHEN tech titans such as Tim Cook, Bill Gates and even the late Steve Jobs restricted the use of smartphones by the children in their care, they must have known something we don't. Or don't want to know as we remain enslaved to our mobile devices which devour both battery life and our minds.

But with studies linking social media to teenage depression and the effect of smartphone use on children's brain development, the call to put down your phone is getting louder. Digital detoxing, or fasting, is gaining traction, even if it is still on a very small scale. But the awareness is there, as concerned parents start to curtail their kids' smartphone use and stressed-out professionals learn to rid their phones of the apps that consume their waking hours. In Friday's issue of Weekend magazine, find out how to declutter digitally and get on with your life as it should be.

When it comes to human interaction, no one does it better than Wee Wei Ling, daughter of billionaire banker Wee Cho Yaw and a hotel veteran who is passionate about creating a more caring society. The executive director of asset and lifestyle at the Pan Pacific Hotels Group has taken it upon herself to promote inclusive hiring in the private sector and talks about how employing those with special needs shouldn't be seen as charity but a viable corporate strategy to solve manpower issues.

Elsewhere, we savour a different cup of joe as passionate coffee roasters and baristas teach us about the top grade artisanal beans that aficionados can't get enough of. And with National Day just a week away, we bring you our top picks of where to wine and dine on Singapore's 54th birthday. Plus, if you're looking to dress up for the occasion, take your pick of the latest capsule collections featuring luxury brands collaborating with guest designers.

