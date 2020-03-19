How to travel from your sofa

WITH nearly every conversation peppered with the word "coronavirus" and the increasing number of travel curbs being imposed these days, the thought of flying away on a holiday has pretty much faded. But while our travel wings may have been clipped for the moment, Friday's issue of Weekend magazine offers suggestions on how to experience the world's sights, sounds, culture and food without leaving home.

Eat and drink your way through the world while supporting the local food and beverage industry as we recommend eateries where you can get a taste of Africa, America, Australia, Japan, Latin America and more. Or immerse yourself in the literature, art and design of China, the Middle East, Russia and India. Or settle into your armchair with your imagination and our photo essay of Bolivia - the Wild West of South America that's drenched in history and culture, and blessed with breath-taking natural beauty.

Meanwhile, if you're a fan of hotel design, meet Rengy John, managing partner of BLINK Design Group, a leading hospitality architecture firm with projects such as the Raffles Maldives Meradhoo and The Capella Shanghai under its belt. He talks about luxury hotel trends and the design inspiration that goes into each project.

Also on the design front, we visit a 1920s shophouse off River Valley that offers a mix of the past and present within its premises. And finally, we join a local art gallery which is throwing an "anti-coronavirus" party for art lovers in defiance of the outbreak that caused the cancellation of Art Basel Hong Kong. So while the key is to stay safe, it doesn't mean that we can't have a good time either.

To subscribe, visit bt.sg/subscribe