Is Asia lacking in philanthropy?

NEXT to the bold-faced names in philanthropy, it would appear as if the ultra-wealthy in Asia are not stepping up, especially when the region is seeing the fastest rate of wealth creation in the world. While there is clearly no lack of need, a recent report puts it down to lack of incentive. The presence of inheritance taxes and specific tax perks are often cited as a major motivation for billionaires and corporate behemoths in the US and Europe to channel funds to charity.

BT speaks to three prominent Asian philanthropists who address the perception that the region's high-net-worth individuals are laggards in giving, and also explain how and why Asians have a different approach to large-scale giving. We spell out the issues in Brunch this Saturday, in The Business Times Weekend.

In The Raffles Conversation, Jean Raby, CEO of fund manager Natixis, one of the world's biggest fund managers, tells why disruption is still to come for the asset management industry.

The recent surge in oil prices was widely attributed to President Trump's imposition of sanctions on Iran. Yet the charts suggest this is more bluster than truth. Chart View looks at the patterns in oil and the greenback.

With harrassment in the spotlight again, CFA Singapore Insights takes a timely look at what kind of workplace behaviour constitutes sexual harassment, as well as a case of non-sexual bullying.

In The Finish Line, we look at what's at stake for the four football teams involved in the UEFA Champions League semi-finals.

Changi has its Jewel and BMW has the new Z4, a sports car that everyone seems to want to see the inside of, while wondering if the roof is prone to leaks. The Steering Column takes it out for a spin.

