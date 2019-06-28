You are here

New generation reinventing the wok

THERE is hope yet, for those worrying about Singapore's hawker culture dying out. A new breed of intrepid young hawkers has emerged on the scene to ensure that the quintessentially Singaporean food concept will survive, and hopefully thrive.

Running a hawker stall is of course no walk in the park, as several young Singaporeans who have traded office attire for aprons make clear in Brunch this week in The Business Times Weekend. Manpower woes are just one of the many challenges.

What they do not lack, though, is guts and a strong determination to succeed.

As a two-time all-American track star back in college, Michael O'Connor took away lessons in team-building that he has carried to his career at global professional services firm Aon, where he is a co-president. In The Raffles Conversation he talks about how "the team", teamwork and collaboration, is front and centre in Aon's operations across 120 countries.

Fancy a "self-playing" Steinway that can not only play back pre-recorded studio performances but also record fresh pieces? The luxury piano maker's new Spirio r model has already seen very strong interest in Singapore, even before it's actually arrived. Find out more in Life & Culture.

And is life in the Sahara as tough as it looks? Probably. But in the Jeep Wrangler Sahara, things are much smoother than before, as our Steering Column writer finds out. Meanwhile, Gearhead checks out the new Canon iNSPiC instant camera printer - and if it's good enough for your holiday shots.

